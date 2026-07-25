Narendra Modi is India’s past, and the past can never fight the future: Rahul Gandhi
After meeting protesting students, Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to sack Dharmendra Pradhan and applogise instead of making “videos”
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (25 July), intensified his attack on the Narendra Modi government over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, declaring that "Narendra Modi is India's past. The past can never fight the future," while reiterating the demand for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Cabinet.
Addressing the media with students who had participated in a 23-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, Gandhi said the students would not accept any attempt to merely shift Pradhan to another ministry.
"Modi ji, your conspiracy to save your 'friend' by removing him from one ministry and seating him in another is not acceptable to the country's students and the people of India," Gandhi said in a subsequent post on X. "Dharmendra Pradhan is responsible for the symbols of corruption and the destruction of the country's education system, as well as the deaths of numerous students. We will not allow him to ruin anyone else's life now. Dharmendra Pradhan will have to leave the Cabinet. This is a non-negotiable demand."
Referring to reports that the government was considering moving Pradhan to a different portfolio, Gandhi said such a move would not address the concerns of the protesting students.
"We have come to know that there is talk within the government to move Dharmendra Pradhan to some other ministry. This will not be acceptable. Students are clear that Dharmendra Pradhan will have to go out of the government," he said.
The Congress leader also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent outreach to young people, saying students were seeking accountability rather than public messaging.
"The Prime Minister is busy making videos late at night these days. He says he is grateful for suggestions. But students are demanding action, not assurances. The Prime Minister must act and sack Dharmendra Pradhan," Gandhi said.
Renewing his criticism of the police action against student protesters, Gandhi demanded action against those responsible for using force during demonstrations in the national capital.
"Those who have assaulted our students will have to pay the price. There should be action against those who fired pellets and used lathis on the protesting students," he said, pointing to injuries sustained by one of the students present during the interaction.
Gandhi also repeated his demand that the Prime Minister apologise to the students who were allegedly assaulted during the protests.
"As the leader of the entire machinery, the Prime Minister must apologise to the students who were assaulted in Delhi," he said.
Emphasising that he was voicing the demands of the students rather than making political demands of his own, Gandhi said their position remained unchanged.
"These are the demands of the students and they are non-negotiable," he said.
Among those who met Gandhi was Neha Bora of the All India Students' Association (AISA), who had participated in the 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar. She described the interaction as a productive discussion on the state of India's education system and reiterated the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
With agency inputs