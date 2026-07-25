Narendra Modi is India’s past, and the past can never fight the future: Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday (25 July), intensified his attack on the Narendra Modi government over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, declaring that "Narendra Modi is India's past. The past can never fight the future," while reiterating the demand for the removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the Union Cabinet.

Addressing the media with students who had participated in a 23-day hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of the protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party, Gandhi said the students would not accept any attempt to merely shift Pradhan to another ministry.

"Modi ji, your conspiracy to save your 'friend' by removing him from one ministry and seating him in another is not acceptable to the country's students and the people of India," Gandhi said in a subsequent post on X. "Dharmendra Pradhan is responsible for the symbols of corruption and the destruction of the country's education system, as well as the deaths of numerous students. We will not allow him to ruin anyone else's life now. Dharmendra Pradhan will have to leave the Cabinet. This is a non-negotiable demand."

Referring to reports that the government was considering moving Pradhan to a different portfolio, Gandhi said such a move would not address the concerns of the protesting students.

"We have come to know that there is talk within the government to move Dharmendra Pradhan to some other ministry. This will not be acceptable. Students are clear that Dharmendra Pradhan will have to go out of the government," he said.

The Congress leader also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent outreach to young people, saying students were seeking accountability rather than public messaging.