Naseeruddin Shah, Arijit Singh, Pa Ranjith among celebrities backing NEET protesters, condemn police action

A host of actors, filmmakers and musicians, including Naseeruddin Shah, Pa Ranjith, Arijit Singh, Rajkummar Rao and Tovino Thomas, have come out in support of students protesting over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, with many condemning the police crackdown on demonstrators.

The outpouring of support comes two days after Delhi Police used force to disperse thousands of protesters who had gathered in the capital in response to a 'Chalo Sansad' call demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the examination system.

In a video posted on Instagram, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah sharply criticised the police action, likening it to the conduct of "American ICE agents".

"My heart is aching, and I am boiling with anger to see how our kids are being meted out injustice," Shah said, urging students not to lose courage.

"Keep fighting your battle. We all are with you... Sab yaad rakha jayega (Everything will be remembered)," he said.

Actor Ratna Pathak Shah also expressed solidarity with the protesters, saying she and her husband would stand with students whenever called upon.

"We are talking about becoming 'Vishwaguru' but we cannot even connect with our students... We want children to sacrifice their future so that some people in power are saved," she said.

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith described the protests as the "collective anger and agitation of a generation" seeking accountability from the Union government over repeated failures of the public education system.

Singer Arijit Singh condemned the use of force against students, writing on X: "Yaar ab to students ko maar rahe hain yahaan aap log... Aren't you ashamed!!??"

Actor Seema Pahwa posted on Instagram that she stood with the protesting students and their families, while actor-filmmaker Revathy called for dialogue between the government and students, saying they deserved to be heard.

Several celebrities also joined the demonstrations.