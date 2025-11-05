MVA allies back Rahul Gandhi over claims of voter roll irregularities

The NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday backed Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after he alleged that the ECI (Election Commission of India) helped the BJP secure victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections by allowing irregularities in the voter rolls.

NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray cited Gandhi’s presentation on alleged electoral discrepancies to criticise the poll body. Both parties are allies of the Congress in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra.

Sule said Gandhi had presented "shocking details of irregularities in the electoral rolls" and urged journalists to independently examine the data.

“How will the Election Commission stop duplicate entries in the voter rolls and voting? The Haryana voter roll also had a non-resident as a voter,” she told reporters. She termed the presentation “data-driven” and said it deserved scrutiny.

Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the Haryana elections were "stolen", claiming that 25 lakh voter roll entries were fake and that the ECI colluded with the BJP to ensure the latter's win.