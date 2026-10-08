Fresh delay in defection case, reports of rift put NCPI MPs under pressure

Twenty MPs aligned with the NCPI seek another 14 days to respond to disqualification notices.

TMC’s Kunal Ghosh and Congress leader Ashoke Bhattacharya attack the defectors.

A reported row over football match tickets fuels questions about unity within the group.

The 20 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs who have aligned themselves with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) have once again sought more time from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to respond to disqualification notices issued against them, extending the deadline to 22 October, saying their legal team needs more time to organise documents and finalise their replies.

The request comes on the day the latest deadline expires. NCPI Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “Today is the last day to respond; the letter must be emailed within the day. We are seeking a two-week extension, which would take us to the 22nd.”

The MPs have already received several extensions. They were initially given seven days, followed by further periods of three weeks and two weeks. If accepted, their latest request would mean another extension in an increasingly prolonged and politically charged case.

Bandyopadhyay argued that there was little reason to criticise the MPs for seeking more time. “Since the Supreme Court has granted time until the 27th — providing an extra five days — there is no scope for criticism regarding the delay in sending the letter to the Speaker,” he said.

The Supreme Court deadline and the Speaker’s proceedings are now running alongside each other, adding to the uncertainty. The 20 MPs face separate complaints seeking their disqualification under the anti-defection law after they left the TMC and aligned themselves with the NCPI.