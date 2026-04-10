Nitish Kumar set to take oath in Rajya Sabha amid Bihar leadership transition

Nitish Kumar, chief minister of Bihar and leader of the Janata Dal (United), is scheduled to take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

Senior leaders, including deputy chief ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary, have already reached New Delhi and are expected to attend the ceremony.

Kumar’s move to the Upper House follows his resignation from the Bihar Legislative Council on 30 March. Shortly after arriving in the national capital on Thursday, he confirmed that he would soon step down as chief minister.

“I have accomplished a lot of work in Bihar. Now I feel I should remain here,” he told reporters, adding that he would resign within a few days to allow a new leadership team to take charge.

He was accompanied by Sanjay Jha, national working president of the party, and state minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Earlier, Jha had indicated that the process of forming a new government in Bihar would begin after 13 April, though Kumar’s remarks suggest the transition could happen sooner.

Leaders within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have emphasised continuity, stating that the governance approach associated with Kumar will remain central. Vijay Choudhary said the alliance, including the Bharatiya Janata Party and its partners, would continue to build on what he described as the “Nitish model” of development.