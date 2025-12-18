Nitish Kumar veil row: Giriraj Singh sparks further outrage as he defends CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained at the centre of a political storm for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday after a video showing him pulling down a Muslim woman’s veil at an official event triggered widespread outrage, even as a Union minister mounted a strong defence of his actions.

While opposition parties and civil society groups demanded an unconditional apology, Union minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the criticism and justified Kumar’s conduct.

“If someone is going to collect an appointment letter, should they not show their face? Is this some Islamic country?” Singh said, arguing that Kumar acted “like a guardian”.

Singh further courted controversy by saying it was the woman’s choice to either accept the job or “go to hell”, remarks that drew sharp condemnation.

The incident occurred on Monday at the chief minister’s secretariat in Patna during an appointment letter distribution ceremony for AYUSH doctors.

As a woman doctor approached Kumar wearing a naqab, he was heard asking “what is this” before pulling down her veil — an act captured on video and widely circulated.

Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey attempted to downplay the row, saying the NDA government had always worked for women’s empowerment and that Kumar had shown consistent respect towards women.