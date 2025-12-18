Nitish Kumar veil row: Giriraj Singh sparks further outrage as he defends CM
Row over Bihar CM pulling down Muslim woman’s veil enters fourth day, drawing criticism from opposition, activists and rights groups
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remained at the centre of a political storm for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday after a video showing him pulling down a Muslim woman’s veil at an official event triggered widespread outrage, even as a Union minister mounted a strong defence of his actions.
While opposition parties and civil society groups demanded an unconditional apology, Union minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the criticism and justified Kumar’s conduct.
“If someone is going to collect an appointment letter, should they not show their face? Is this some Islamic country?” Singh said, arguing that Kumar acted “like a guardian”.
Singh further courted controversy by saying it was the woman’s choice to either accept the job or “go to hell”, remarks that drew sharp condemnation.
The incident occurred on Monday at the chief minister’s secretariat in Patna during an appointment letter distribution ceremony for AYUSH doctors.
As a woman doctor approached Kumar wearing a naqab, he was heard asking “what is this” before pulling down her veil — an act captured on video and widely circulated.
Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey attempted to downplay the row, saying the NDA government had always worked for women’s empowerment and that Kumar had shown consistent respect towards women.
The controversy widened after Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad made remarks questioning what would have happened “if he touched her somewhere else”, comments that were labelled crass and misogynistic. Nishad later claimed his words were misinterpreted.
Criticism poured in from across the political spectrum. Congress MP Tariq Anwar called Kumar’s actions “shameful”, while NCP (SP) MP Fauzia Khan said forcibly removing a veil was “akin to disrobing a woman” and sent a damaging message globally.
PDP leader Iltija Mufti issued a sharp rebuke on X, and Congress MP Imran Masood said Singh’s remarks reflected a “mental sickness”.
Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar also condemned the incident, saying that despite his opposition to parda as a concept, Kumar owed the woman an unconditional apology. Amnesty International termed the act an “assault on the woman’s dignity, autonomy and identity”, warning that such behaviour normalises discrimination and undermines freedom of religion.
As condemnation continues to mount, the Bihar CM has yet to issue a public apology, keeping the controversy firmly in the political spotlight.
With inputs from PTI
