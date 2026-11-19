The Opposition would continue to contest elections and expose alleged discrepancies rather than abandon the electoral process. Any move to boycott elections would undermine the legitimacy of the electoral process and affect opposition workers. "What happens to all the Opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't participate in the election?' If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy,” Rahul Gandhi added. The opposition's strategy was to expose alleged irregularities and take the issue to the people rather than withdraw from elections.

“So, our strategy is…to take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished,” he added. The Congress leader claimed that the Opposition was receiving information from within the Election Commission. "The Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside. So, it is only a question of time before that structure collapses. Senior people in the Election Commission are now saying, 'Look, we cannot do this anymore.'

Political parties in India are fighting to restore people's ability to express themselves without fear. “We are fighting that battle, and I am quite happy to say that we are winning that battle. It is only a question of time before those structures begin to give way. We are not ready to accept a non-democratic India. And it is not just the Congress party. It is the vast majority of Indians. We are going to ensure that our biggest strength, the ability of our people to express themselves without fear, is revived once again and remains our biggest strength,” he said.

“I'll talk to you again that a Brazilian woman who has never visited India voted 23 times in a state election in India,” the Congress MP pointed out and referring to SIR deleting 130 crore allegedly illegible voters, added, “If the voters were illegitimate in the 2024 election, if they did not exist, were fake voters or should not have voted, then how is that election legal?”

"Even in the 2014 election, we suspected that there was something wrong because the margins were just unexplainable politically," he recalled. However, he had been advised against airing the suspicion in public. Senior Congress leaders advised him against publicly raising the allegations even after he presented what he considered were evidence of irregularities. "Even when I got the proof and demonstrated it to our political leaders in the Congress party, they said to me, 'Please don't say this.' He had, therefore, waited for proof and certainty.