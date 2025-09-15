Not going anywhere, will remain in NDA henceforth: Nitish in presence of PM

At a rally in Purnea on Monday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar declared his undying devotion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA. “I could never be comfortable with those people,” he said of RJD and Congress. “They always indulged in mischief when we shared power... I am now back. And, I will not go anywhere henceforth.”

The applause, and Modi’s smile, suggested a happy reunion. But for those with long memories, the vows of permanence sound suspiciously like the kind of promises a serially wayward partner makes — more out of necessity than conviction.

After all, this is the same Nitish Kumar who once could barely hide his disdain for the BJP and its ideological mothership, the RSS. In 2022, he publicly asked of them: “How are they linked to Independence?… Where were you during the Independence struggle? Who fought the battle for Independence?” He even warned that the RSS would one day “discard Bapu”.

Earlier, in 2016, he urged socialists to unite against “a particular ideology”, a not-so-subtle jab at the BJP’s brand of politics. In other words, the man now pledging eternal loyalty to the NDA once accused it of historical fraudulence and ideological intolerance.

The irony is rich: a politician who positioned himself as the inheritor of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia’s socialist mantle now seeks stability and respectability in the BJP’s company. The very party he framed as a usurper of the freedom struggle and an enemy of pluralism is now his chosen shelter. Nitish hasn’t so much resolved his contradictions as learned to live with them, loudly professing devotion whenever his credibility looks shaky.