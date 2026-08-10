Not interested in Shah's speech on general issues, answer who authorised shooting on students: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Opposition was not interested in a general speech by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament and demanded that he answer who authorised the firing of pellet guns on protesting students in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference alongside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had not had the "courage" to come to Parliament for more than 15 days and take responsibility for the police action.

"It is for students to see and understand that neither the home minister nor the prime minister think that what was done to you in Delhi is worth commenting on," Gandhi said.

He said the issue was not whether Shah could deliver a speech in Parliament on general subjects.

"The question was that Home Minister Shah has to make it clear who authorised the shooting of our children in Delhi. He is the Home Minister; pellet guns were fired," Gandhi said.

He demanded that Shah clarify whether he had authorised the firing.

"If Shah ordered it, he is culpable, and if he did not know, he is incompetent," Gandhi said, adding that in either case Shah "should go".

Gandhi also said Modi should apologise for the police action against students during the Jantar Mantar protest.