NTA under fire as parl. panel flags gaps, Congress demands accountability

Congress cited a parliamentary panel report alleging serious lapses in the NTA’s staffing, accountability, exam security and reliance on private contractors

Jairam Ramesh questioned the education ministry’s claim that no NTA exam paper leaks occurred between 2017 and 2025, citing nine reported leaks and irregularities

The parliamentary panel called for a legislative framework to ensure the NTA’s accountability to Parliament, urging reforms to restore trust in competitive examinations

The Congress on Sunday criticised the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Union Ministry of Education, citing a parliamentary standing committee report that flagged alleged shortcomings in the agency’s functioning, staffing, accountability and examination management. The Opposition party urged the Narendra Modi government to take the report seriously and implement reforms to restore confidence in national-level examinations.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, chaired by Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik, had documented what he described as “grave incompetence and malpractice” in the NTA and the Ministry of Education.

The report, titled Reforms and Strengthening of the National Testing Agency (NTA), was submitted to the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Sharing the Congress statement on X, Ramesh said the controversy surrounding the NTA had triggered protests among young people months before the current political debate over the Chief Election Commissioner.

“Gyanesh-Gate is dominating the news now but three months ago it was NTA-gate that had launched the youth protest movement,” he wrote, referring to the concerns surrounding the NTA and allegations of irregularities in competitive examinations.

One of the principal concerns raised by the Congress was the Ministry of Education’s reported claim before the parliamentary panel that no examination conducted by the NTA had suffered a paper leak between the agency’s establishment in 2017 and 2025.

Ramesh described the claim as “blatantly false and audacious”, alleging that several instances of paper leaks and examination irregularities had been reported during that period.

“There have been 9 paper leaks and irregularities in NTA-conducted exams that we know of. What hope is there for a fair investigation or accountability when the Ministry even refuses to acknowledge what went wrong in the first place?” he said.

The Congress argued that acknowledging past failures was essential to establishing accountability and preventing further disruptions to examinations that determine students’ access to higher education and professional courses.

The controversy has intensified following allegations of a paper leak and the cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 examination.

The NTA cancelled the examination on 12 May after it was conducted on 3 May, amid allegations of a paper leak.