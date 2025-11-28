Omar slams LG over ‘conspiracy’ behind Jammu bulldozer demolitions

"Revenue staff must be posted with our permission. Instead, officers are being sent to these posts without any discussion. They then take dictation from somewhere else, bring out bulldozers and start action.”x

He alleged that “a conspiracy is afoot” and that the demolitions appear to be aimed at a particular community. “Is this the only place in Jammu where encroachment allegations exist? I’ve asked the department for a full list of JDA land encroachments. I also want to know why this single person was targeted — and whether his religion was a factor. It is impossible that there is only one case of encroachment across all JDA land.”

Responding to LG Sinha’s earlier assertion that there was no interference in day-to-day governance, Abdullah countered: “This is a clear case of interference. Let someone show me a single file indicating that the concerned minister was informed or consulted.”

While stressing that his government does not support illegal encroachments, the chief minister said the “pick-and-choose bulldozer culture” adopted by officers aligned to Raj Bhavan was designed solely “to defame the elected government because some people cannot digest the election results”.

Had the officer been appointed by his administration, Abdullah added, he would already have taken disciplinary action. “How can such a major step be taken without ministerial approval? If this had happened once, it could be an error. But it is now a pattern.”

Throwing down a challenge, he urged the JDA CEO to publish a full list of alleged encroachers in the newspapers. “Let him reveal the names for all of Jammu,” he said. “Only targeting specific individuals on the basis of religion or location points to nothing but a political conspiracy.”

With PTI inputs