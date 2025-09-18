Once again, ECI under fire, BJP to the rescue

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s press conference on Thursday morning was as much theatre as indictment. With the confidence of a man convinced he has finally caught the magician’s hand in the till, the Congress leader accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of "vote chori" (theft) on an industrial scale, and protecting the "vote chors" (thieves).

He claimed to possess “100 per cent proof” that voters were being systematically deleted using software, inevitably targeting Congress support bases. For emphasis, he held up Aland in Karnataka and Rajura in Maharashtra as case studies, promising that what he has shown is just the trailer — the “hydrogen bomb” of evidence is yet to come.

In any functioning democracy, such grave charges against the body entrusted with the sanctity of elections would merit a sober, detailed rebuttal. Instead, the ECI responded with the bureaucratic equivalent of a shrug: a single tweet dismissing Rahul’s allegations as “incorrect and baseless”.

If the ECI wanted to reassure voters, this was a curious way to do it. Its two-line statement read less like the considered defence of a Constitutional authority and more like the world’s laziest press release: vague, defensive, and utterly devoid of substance. No data, no explanation of safeguards, no engagement with Gandhi’s charge that deletions were being processed through software — just a curt denial, tossed into the digital ether like a student handing in blank exam sheets with the words “all answers correct” scribbled on top.