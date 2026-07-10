ONOE rollout likely by 2029, says JPC chief; Opp says even BJP allies fear wipeout

The Narendra Modi government's controversial One Nation, One Election (ONOE) proposal could be implemented by 2029, joint parliamentary committee (JPC) chairman P.P. Chaudhary said on Friday, 10 July as Opposition parties stepped up their criticism, warning that the move would erode federalism and weaken regional parties.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the JPC's two-day meeting in Goa, Chaudhary said the panel was consulting stakeholders across the country to build consensus on the proposed electoral reform. He claimed that nearly 99 per cent of the civil society groups consulted so far had backed the idea.

Representatives of the Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also appeared before the panel and strongly opposed the proposal. While Opposition leaders declined to disclose details of the deliberations, they said the proposed legislation was challenged "clause by clause" during the consultations.

"Even some of the BJP's allies are uneasy about this proposal because they understand that regional parties stand to lose the most. Many of them fear they will be politically wiped out," an Opposition leader who participated in the meeting told reporters.

Another Opposition representative argued that the proposal would tilt the political playing field in favour of large national parties and undermine India's federal structure.