Opposition attacks Maharashtra government over missing Maratha Empire map in NCERT textbook

The opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday aggressively demanded inclusion of the correct Maratha Empire map of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in NCERT textbooks, accusing the BJP-led Mahayuti government of negligence despite claiming Hindu votes in Shivaji's name.

Congress MLA Sattej Banti Patil raised the issue under Rule 93, prompting School Education Minister of State Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar to give evasive replies that provoked opposition protests and "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai" slogans.

Patil called the map's removal a "serious issue", stressing national students must learn about the Maratha Empire founded and expanded by Shivaji Maharaj. He demanded Maharashtra government urge NCERT to restore the complete accurate map and clarify actions taken.

Government response

Bhoyar informed the Council that NCERT prepares CBSE curriculum. The central government expanded Shivaji Maharaj's history from 2-2.5 pages to a dedicated 22-page chapter covering birth, childhood education and detailed history, reducing Mughal, Peshwa and East India Company coverage.