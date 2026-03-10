Opposition attacks Maharashtra government over missing Maratha Empire map in NCERT textbook
Congress MLAs demand accurate Shivaji map amid Deputy CM Fadnavis defence
The opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council on Tuesday aggressively demanded inclusion of the correct Maratha Empire map of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in NCERT textbooks, accusing the BJP-led Mahayuti government of negligence despite claiming Hindu votes in Shivaji's name.
Congress MLA Sattej Banti Patil raised the issue under Rule 93, prompting School Education Minister of State Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar to give evasive replies that provoked opposition protests and "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai" slogans.
Patil called the map's removal a "serious issue", stressing national students must learn about the Maratha Empire founded and expanded by Shivaji Maharaj. He demanded Maharashtra government urge NCERT to restore the complete accurate map and clarify actions taken.
Government response
Bhoyar informed the Council that NCERT prepares CBSE curriculum. The central government expanded Shivaji Maharaj's history from 2-2.5 pages to a dedicated 22-page chapter covering birth, childhood education and detailed history, reducing Mughal, Peshwa and East India Company coverage.
Bhoyar said the Maratha Empire map appears in Class 8 English medium but is missing from Hindi and Urdu versions, for which the state wrote to the Centre on 9 March.
Deputy Chairperson Dr. Neelam Gorhe intervened when opposition questioned the date (February or March), prompting Bhoyar to confirm 9 March.
Opposition demanded maps across all mediums, alleging incomplete history risks future generations. Protests disrupted proceedings before clarification.
NCERT faced Supreme Court rebuke last week over a Class 12 textbook chapter titled "Judiciary Corruption", apologising unconditionally. Maharashtra's controversy follows, with Shivaji Maharaj's legacy politically charged amid ongoing Maratha reservation agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil.
The state BJP government defends expanded Shivaji coverage but faces criticism over map discrepancies across language mediums. NCERT textbooks reach 25 crore students nationwide, shaping historical narratives.
