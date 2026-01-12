Opposition flags economic concerns as Parliament schedule is announced

The schedule for the forthcoming session of Parliament has been announced, with the Union Budget for 2026/27 set to be presented in about three weeks, drawing early political focus to the state of the economy and Centre–state finances.

"It will no doubt reflect the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission that had submitted its report on November 17, 2025. These recommendations, covering the period 2026/27- 2031/32, relate to the sharing of tax revenues between the Centre and States and the distribution of these revenues among the States themselves," he said in a post on X.

The commission’s proposals cover the five-year period from 2026/27 to 2031/32 and deal with the sharing of tax revenues between the Centre and the states, as well as their distribution among states.

Ramesh said states were already anxious about changes to fiscal arrangements, pointing to the new 60:40 cost-sharing formula that, he argued, had effectively dismantled the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) framework. Against this backdrop, he said, state governments would be watching the Budget outcome with heightened concern.