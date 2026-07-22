Day after Rahul Gandhi’s detention outside PM’s residence, protests by Opposition spread to UP, MP

Political protests spread across several states on Tuesday after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders were detained during a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, with the Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) accusing the Centre of suppressing democratic dissent.

The surprise protest outside the prime minister's residence was organised to demand the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the police action against students protesting the examination controversy.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several opposition leaders sat on a dharna in the high-security zone before police removed and detained them after talks with minister of state in the prime minister's office Jitendra Singh and Union home secretary Govind Mohan failed to persuade the protesters to leave the area. The detained leaders were released later.

The detentions triggered demonstrations in multiple states.

In Arunachal Pradesh, the state Congress described the police action as "arbitrary and illegal", alleging it reflected the BJP-led Union government's "dictatorial mindset". State Congress president Bosiram Siram said the detention of the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and other senior leaders amounted to "a direct assault on India's parliamentary democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law and fundamental rights".