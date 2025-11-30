Opposition warns of Parliament disruption if SIR debate not allowed

The Opposition on Sunday warned that the functioning of both Houses in the upcoming Winter Session could be severely disrupted if the government refuses a discussion on the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, insisting the exercise has raised concerns of bias and large-scale voter deletions.

At an all-party meeting convened a day before the session, Opposition leaders also pressed for an urgent debate on national security following the Delhi blast, accusing the government of trying to “finish off” democracy and 'bury' parliamentary traditions.

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the meeting had become a “mere formality”, asserting the Modi government had unilaterally listed a subject for short-duration discussion without consulting the Opposition.

He noted that the 15-day Winter Session would be the shortest in history, with 13 Bills listed for passage — 10 of which have not been examined by any Standing Committee.

Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi accused the government of undermining Parliament itself.

“It seems the government, under the leadership of the prime minister and the home minister, is looking to finish off India’s democracy and parliamentary traditions,” he said.