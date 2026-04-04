Order at midnight: The cloud over Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls

Madhya Pradesh, often described as a politically quiet state, witnessed high-voltage drama late on Thursday, 2 April after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti from Datia was disqualified within hours of his conviction in a two-decade-old bank fraud case.

Bharti, who defeated former home minister Narottam Mishra in the 2023 Assembly elections, was convicted by the Rouse Avenue Special Court in Delhi and sentenced to three years in prison. Though he was granted bail within hours and given 60 days to challenge the judgment in a higher court, the disqualification order was issued at midnight, raising questions within the Congress about the timing ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections for three seats likely next month.

In the last 30 days, two Congress MLAs have been disqualified, while two others face the prospect of losing their Assembly membership as old cases have resurfaced. Political observers see a pattern linking these developments to the Rajya Sabha elections. In the 230-member Assembly, a candidate requires 58 votes to win. Congress had secured 65 seats in the 2023 elections, but the effective strength has now reduced to 62.

Earlier, in the first week of March, the Gwalior bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court suspended the membership of Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra from Vijaypur in Sheopur district. Malhotra had defeated former Congress leader Ram Niwas Rawat, who had defected and was serving as forest minister at the time.

The court suspended Malhotra’s membership on the ground that he had allegedly concealed criminal cases in the affidavit filed before the Election Commission during the by-poll. Though the Supreme Court later stayed the suspension, he has been barred from voting in the Rajya Sabha election.

Following incidents of cross-voting in recent Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, Bihar and Haryana, the Congress is wary of similar developments in Madhya Pradesh. Reacting to Bharti’s disqualification, leader of opposition Umang Singhar accused the BJP of targeting Congress MLAs to influence the Rajya Sabha outcome.

He alleged that two MLAs had already been disqualified and that old cases involving two other legislators had been revived to pressure them ahead of the polls.