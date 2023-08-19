'Organised loot by one family in Kerala': Cong MLA slams CM Vijayan

In a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnaden on Saturday said "what is happening in the state is an organised loot by one family".

He targetted Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan's IT company based in Bengaluru - Exalogic, saying this company has not just collected money from a Kochi-based mining firm, CMRL, but others as well.

"What has surfaced is only the tip of the iceberg, there are many others also. This is an organised loot by one family," Kuzhalnaden said.

Veena Vijayan found herself in trouble when a news report mentioned last week that CMRL had paid her and Exalogic a sum of Rs 1.72 crore during 2017-2020 for IT-based services rendered to the Kochi firm.