‘Our hands are tied’: J&K deputy CM cites lack of statehood after Jammu market fire

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday renewed the demand for restoration of full statehood, saying the elected government’s limited constitutional and administrative powers had hampered its ability to address public grievances and respond to emergencies.

Referring to the fire at Warehouse-Nehru Market in Jammu late Sunday night, Choudhary said traders were justified in expressing anger over the alleged delay in the arrival of fire tenders. He faced protests from affected traders during his visit to the market earlier in the day.

“Our hands are tied. They can only be untied when statehood is restored to Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The senior National Conference leader said the police and Fire and Emergency Services were not under the elected government's control, making it difficult for the administration to take immediate action against officials in cases of alleged negligence.

Nine shops were gutted in the fire, causing substantial losses to traders. Choudhary said their anger was understandable.

“Whatever they said in anger, we accept wholeheartedly. When someone’s entire business is reduced to ashes, we can understand the pain he is going through,” he said.

He said traders had questioned why action had not been taken against officials allegedly responsible for the delay and had demanded a committee and the suspension of those found guilty.

“But how can I do that when the departments are not under our control? The police and related departments are under the Union Home Ministry. How can I suspend officials over whom I have no authority?” he asked.

Choudhary said that when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, ministers and senior officials would coordinate and review arrangements ahead of major festivals. He questioned why the deputy chief minister was not involved in such administrative consultations before Navratri and Diwali.

“Had J&K been a full state, the SSP and deputy commissioner would have been standing here (in Katra) alongside us. But they are not present, and this is the difference between a state and a UT,” he said.

He maintained that the demand for statehood was not driven by the National Conference’s political interests but by the need to empower the elected government to serve people more effectively.