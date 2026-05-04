Out of the box mandate

As the day rolled towards the evening, it became apparent that the BJP was poised for a thumping, probably two-thirds, majority in West Bengal assembly polls. At the time of writing, the party set to bag 200+ seat out of 293, election to Falta seat being countermanded and repoll scheduled on 21 May.

BJP’s tally in West Bengal thus went up from 77 seats it had won in 2021 with 38.1 per cent votes. This time, a positive swing of seven percent helped the party come to power.

A swing to the magnitude of five to seven per cent usually comes with precursor signals — snide outpouring of dissatisfaction in private conversations, a disruptor group (in Tamil Nadu) like Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

Something was unusual about this swing — it came very silently. Journalists with decades of experience in covering elections did not see it come, till it actually came. Neither did leaders of TMC, or for that matter, the BJP who kept talking about a tally of around 155 or less and then “managing” the rest. In fact, Amit Shah was the only person who could see it clearly and proclaimed that his party will win 200 seats.

Going by conventional analysis, the impact of disruptors like Humayun Kabir or Naushad Siddiqui, who wanted to split Trinamool’s Muslim votes, would be limited, reasoned political observers. Some argued that non-consolidation of Muslim votes went against the TMC.

But that would imply the campaign by Suvendu Adhikar, which was mounted on Hindu-Muslim binary, did not work. Did the women — the other constituency of Mamata Banerjee — desert her? Again, in the run up to the election, there was no sign that Bengal’s women were spurning their Didi. In fact, some BJP leaders even complained that about SIR pushing in the background genuine anti-incumbency issues like governance failure, corruption, syndicates.