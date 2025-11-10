Over 5.15 cr voter forms distributed in Bengal; EC to probe irregularity claims

More than 5.15 crore enumeration forms have been distributed across West Bengal as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an Election Commission (EC) official said on Sunday. The large-scale exercise, which commenced on 4 November, is scheduled to continue until 4 December.

According to the official, over 80,000 booth-level officers (BLOs) are engaged in the door-to-door distribution of forms. “Adequate security personnel are accompanying the BLOs for their safety. As of yesterday, no untoward incidents were reported from any part of the state,” the EC representative confirmed.

When asked about reports of irregularities, the official assured that all complaints would be thoroughly examined. “Every allegation is being verified, and suitable action will follow wherever necessary,” the official added.

In Kolkata, a controversy emerged after a BLO was allegedly seen distributing forms inside Sahapur School in New Alipore.

While the officer maintained that she was carrying out a house-to-house survey covering more than 1,000 households, Congress leader Asutosh accused her of operating under the influence of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. Local TMC representatives dismissed the charge as politically motivated.