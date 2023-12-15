Palestinian activist Ali Abu Awwad, Jewish pianist Daniel Barenboim for Indira Gandhi peace prizes

The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2023 was awarded to Argentina-born pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim and Palestinian activist Ali Abu Awwad for their efforts to bring together the youth of West Asia—of particular significance at this historical moment given the current status of the Israel–Palestine conflict.

The duo were selected by an international jury, chaired by former chief justice of India T.S. Thakur, for having achieved public participation and engagement across the conflict-ridden nations and territories of West Asia, with music and dialogue as their respective languages of activism.

Ali Abu Awwad, who was born a political refugee himself in 1972, has a family background of resistance in Palestine. He experienced the power of Gandhian non-violent activism himself while incarcerated at the same time as his mother (a PLO leader who worked with Yasser Arafat) during the First Intifada, when they were held apart and denied all interaction for 3 years. A 17-day hunger strike in tandem resulted in the permission to visit with each other finally being granted. (They would be released only in 1993, once the Oslo Accord was signed.)

Later, in 2014, Awwad would co-found the Palestinian–Israeli initiative Roots, to promote transformation in the region, emphasising non-violence and understanding across the two communities. Eventually, his efforts would inspire the Taghyeer movement of peaceful resistance to Israeli occupation of the West Bank in 2016.

To this day, he speaks on behalf of both Israeli and Palestinian people of a 'painful hope':