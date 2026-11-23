TMC demands fixed parliamentary calendar with at least 100 sitting days annually.

Congress, CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party accuse Centre of withholding details and manoeuvring over delimitation.

Monsoon Session prorogued after a record 101-day gap, fuelling questions over the next sitting.

Opposition parties on Monday, 23 November stepped up their attack on the Centre over the delay in announcing Parliament's Winter Session, accusing the government of keeping MPs in the dark and allegedly manoeuvring to secure numbers for a contentious delimitation exercise linked to women's reservation.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party questioned the lack of consultation over the parliamentary schedule, with some alleging that the delay was part of the government's efforts to push through legislation on delimitation and the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women.

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien demanded a fixed parliamentary calendar with at least 100 sitting days annually, accusing the BJP of treating the Winter Session as an 'optional engagement'.

'Why is a skittish BJP treating the Winter Session like an optional engagement?' O'Brien asked in a post on X, reiterating a demand for a fixed calendar that he said he had raised through a Private Member's Bill nearly two years ago.