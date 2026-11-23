Opposition steps up attack on Centre over Winter Session uncertainty
Monsoon Session prorogued after 101 days, but Opposition demands clarity on the next sitting and delimitation proposals
TMC demands fixed parliamentary calendar with at least 100 sitting days annually.
Congress, CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party accuse Centre of withholding details and manoeuvring over delimitation.
Monsoon Session prorogued after a record 101-day gap, fuelling questions over the next sitting.
Opposition parties on Monday, 23 November stepped up their attack on the Centre over the delay in announcing Parliament's Winter Session, accusing the government of keeping MPs in the dark and allegedly manoeuvring to secure numbers for a contentious delimitation exercise linked to women's reservation.
The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), CPI(M) and Samajwadi Party questioned the lack of consultation over the parliamentary schedule, with some alleging that the delay was part of the government's efforts to push through legislation on delimitation and the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women.
TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien demanded a fixed parliamentary calendar with at least 100 sitting days annually, accusing the BJP of treating the Winter Session as an 'optional engagement'.
'Why is a skittish BJP treating the Winter Session like an optional engagement?' O'Brien asked in a post on X, reiterating a demand for a fixed calendar that he said he had raised through a Private Member's Bill nearly two years ago.
TMC deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose also alleged that MPs, including those from the ruling BJP, had not been informed about the schedule. 'India's parliamentary democracy has been reduced to a one-and-a-half person show,' Ghose said in a post tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.
She questioned the lack of consultation with the Opposition and said uncertainty persisted over the next sitting, adding that the government had made no attempt to take opposition parties into confidence.
Congress questions delimitation plan, demands consultations
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh questioned the Modi government over the lack of clarity on both the Winter Session and its proposed delimitation formula, accusing the prime minister and home minister of trying to cobble together a two-thirds majority to push through a constitutional amendment.
'By now the nation should have known when the Winter Session of Parliament will take place, assuming that there is to be a Winter Session,' Ramesh said in a post on X.
He also questioned what the government's proposed delimitation formula would entail, alleging that it had been attempting to secure a 'super-tainted two-thirds majority' in the Lok Sabha. Ramesh said the continued uncertainty suggested either that the government was trapped by its own political posturing or that it was planning something 'truly sinister'.
The Congress has demanded an all-party meeting on delimitation, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge writing to the prime minister four times, according to Ramesh. The party has argued that women's reservation should be implemented without linking it to an expansion or redrawing of Lok Sabha seats.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also criticised the absence of a predictable parliamentary calendar, comparing India's scheduling practices with those of other democracies. 'A British or German MP can plan their calendar years ahead with complete predictability, knowing when they are required to discuss the nation's business. Why should an Indian MP alone have to be subject to the whims and fancies of a capricious government and its shifting political preferences?' Tharoor said in a post on X.
CPI(M), Samajwadi Party allege political manoeuvring
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas accused the government of political manoeuvring to push through delimitation, alleging that attempts were being made to secure support through possible mergers or takeovers of political parties.
Speaking to ANI, Brittas said the Winter Session traditionally began in the third or fourth week of November, or in early December, and criticised the lack of transparency over the schedule. He alleged that the government was seeking to manipulate the parliamentary numbers to secure passage of delimitation legislation and said Opposition parties were no longer being consulted on changes to the session schedule.
Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad also accused the government of trying to gather the numbers required for legislation on women's reservation and delimitation. Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the delay was aimed at avoiding discussions on issues raised by the Opposition.
Responding to the criticism, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Parliamentary Affairs Minister would respond to questions about the session schedule. He added that the government's position on women's reservation had already been made clear.
Delimitation and women's reservation at the centre of speculation
The delay in announcing the Winter Session has fuelled speculation about the government's legislative plans, particularly a possible fresh Constitution Amendment Bill linking the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures to delimitation.
The proposed exercise could increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 seats to a maximum of 850 and redraw constituency boundaries. A previous constitutional amendment linked to the proposal failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on 17 April.
The government is reportedly considering options to increase the number of seats allocated to states while addressing concerns, particularly among southern states, that delimitation could alter their share of representation. No final formula has been publicly announced.
The Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on 13 August and prorogued on 22 November, after 101 days — the longest gap between adjournment and prorogation in Parliament's history, surpassing the previous record of 87 days set in 2008.
Parliament traditionally holds three sessions annually — Budget, Monsoon and Winter — but the Constitution does not mandate a fixed calendar or minimum number of sitting days. Under Article 85, the President summons and prorogues Parliament, with no more than six months allowed between the last sitting of one session and the first sitting of the next.
With PTI inputs