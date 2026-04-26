Khera moves SC after Gauhati HC's rejection of anticipatory bail plea

Congress leader Pawan Khera on 26 April moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gauhati High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in a case arising from allegations he made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

According to the Supreme Court’s case status, the matter is yet to be listed before a bench.

The Gauhati High Court on 24 April dismissed Khera’s anticipatory bail application after the Supreme Court had earlier asked him to approach the High Court.

The case stems from allegations made by Khera that Sharma possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad. These claims have been denied, and criminal proceedings were initiated against him.

Khera alleges political vendetta

Khera has maintained that the allegations were raised in public interest and that the cases registered against him are politically motivated.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, he is expected to argue that the charges are retaliatory in nature and that he faces the risk of coercive action.