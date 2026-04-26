Khera moves SC after Gauhati HC's rejection of anticipatory bail plea
Congress leader challenges order in case over allegations against Assam CM’s wife; calls charges politically motivated
Congress leader Pawan Khera on 26 April moved the Supreme Court challenging the Gauhati High Court’s rejection of his anticipatory bail plea in a case arising from allegations he made against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.
According to the Supreme Court’s case status, the matter is yet to be listed before a bench.
The Gauhati High Court on 24 April dismissed Khera’s anticipatory bail application after the Supreme Court had earlier asked him to approach the High Court.
The case stems from allegations made by Khera that Sharma possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad. These claims have been denied, and criminal proceedings were initiated against him.
Khera alleges political vendetta
Khera has maintained that the allegations were raised in public interest and that the cases registered against him are politically motivated.
In his petition before the Supreme Court, he is expected to argue that the charges are retaliatory in nature and that he faces the risk of coercive action.
Following the allegations, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma filed complaints at the Guwahati Crime Branch police station under various provisions of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita).
The legal proceedings have since moved across jurisdictions, with multiple courts involved at different stages.
Earlier relief, later stayed
The Telangana High Court had earlier granted Khera a seven-day transit anticipatory bail, offering temporary protection.
However, the Assam Police challenged the order in the Supreme Court, which stayed the relief and directed Khera to seek appropriate remedy before the Gauhati High Court.
The case has triggered sharp political reactions, with the Congress alleging misuse of legal processes to target Opposition leaders, while the ruling side has not publicly responded to these claims in detail.
The matter now awaits listing before the Supreme Court, which will decide on Khera’s plea for anticipatory bail and examine the circumstances surrounding the case.
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