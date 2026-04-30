Khera being targeted by ‘constitutional cowboy’ Himanta: Singhvi

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed by Assam Police. The complaint was filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Atul Chandurkar heard the matter after Gauhati High Court turned down Khera’s anticipatory bail plea, setting the stage for a broader contest over personal liberty, political speech and the limits of police power.

Appearing for Khera, senior advocate and Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi framed the case as one that goes beyond an individual FIR.

Arguing that Khera is “not a hardened criminal”, Singhvi alleged that Khera was being targeted by a “constitutional cowboy”, a pointed reference to the Assam chief minister’s public posturing on the case.

At the heart of the defence was the argument that arrest, in this case, would be punitive rather than investigative.