Poor man's son drives e-rickshaw, neta's son luxury car: Khera targets BJP

Khera alleges a Rs 10,000-crore medicines procurement scam and questions Rs 17,542-crore expressway tenders.

Congress leader accuses BJP’s central leadership of trying to sideline Yogi Adityanath.

Khera defends the right to protest and challenges BJP leaders to an open debate.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera on Friday, 13 November accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of corruption, nepotism and political infighting, alleging irregularities worth Rs 10,000 crore in medicines procurement and questioning the awarding of major expressway contracts in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Lucknow, Khera, chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s media and publicity department, also claimed that the BJP’s central leadership was seeking to sideline Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and that the resulting power struggle within the party was coming at the expense of the people of the state.

Khera alleged that around Rs 10,000 crore had been siphoned off through irregularities in medicines procurement and accused senior BJP leaders of acting as commission agents.