‘People being plundered’: Vijayan attacks Centre over fuel price hike

According to him, workers, farmers and middle-class families would be hit the hardest by the decision.

“The latest fuel hike will have a cascading effect on transportation charges and the prices of essential goods, worsening the hardships faced by ordinary people,” he said.

Vijayan alleged that the Union government failed to pass on the benefits of lower global crude oil prices to consumers when international rates had declined.

He claimed the Centre was now using losses suffered by oil companies as justification for burdening citizens with higher fuel prices.

“The government is plundering the people to protect corporate interests,” he alleged.

The former Kerala chief minister also connected the latest increase in petrol and diesel prices to rising cooking gas prices and LPG shortages, arguing that flawed central policies had already made everyday life difficult for millions of households.

He said governments were expected to support citizens during difficult economic conditions rather than worsen their suffering through repeated price increases.

Demanding immediate intervention, Vijayan urged the Centre to withdraw what he termed an “unjust decision”.

The fuel price hike announced on Friday marks the first increase in petrol and diesel rates in more than four years and comes amid rising global crude prices linked to tensions in West Asia.

With IANS inputs