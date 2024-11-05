People of Wayanad will ask me not to come there often: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, said on Tuesday, 5 November, that it will be the people of the hill constituency who will ultimately decide if they want her to stay in Delhi, instead of visiting frequently.

Priyanka made this remark in response to her rival candidates’ comments suggesting that she would rarely be seen in Wayanad if she won the seat.

Recalling the time when her son was in boarding school, she said that she had visited him so often that the principal eventually asked her to reduce her visits.

“So, to anyone saying you won’t see me, it will be you—like the principal—who will say, ‘please, enough now, go and stay in Delhi for a while,’” she said while addressing a corner meeting at Kodancheri in the Thiruvambadi Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district.

Priyanka said for her, each person in Wayanad represents "a duty, a responsibility, a strong bond of love and affection" and expressed hope that they would give her the opportunity to represent them in Parliament.