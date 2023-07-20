PM Modi trying to divert attention from governance failure: Congress

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that no one will be spared for the Manipur incident, the Congress took a swipe at him saying that he tried to divert attention from the "colossal governance failures" by equating crimes against women in other states, especially those governed by the opposition while ignoring atrocities on women in states like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, "After more than 1,800 hours of an incomprehensible and unforgivable silence, the Prime Minister finally spoke on Manipur for a sum total of 30 seconds.



"After which, the PM tried to divert attention from the colossal governance failures and the humanitarian tragedy in Manipur by equating crimes against women in other states, especially those governed by the Opposition while ignoring atrocities on women in states like MP, UP and Gujarat," the Rajya Sabha MP said.