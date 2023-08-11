PM Modi’s brinkmanship in the Lok Sabha on the 1966 Mizoram bombing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for his brinkmanship. He is also known for using half-truths to his advantage.

Both skills were evident in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 10 August, when the prime minister, eyes flashing, recalled, “...On 5th March 1966, Congress had its Air Force attack the helpless citizens in Mizoram. Congress should answer if it was the Air Force of any other country. Were the people of Mizoram not the citizens of my country? Was their security not the responsibility of the Government of India...”

Now, it is inconceivable that the prime minister of India is ignorant of the context of that event. Modi would have known that the bombing was ordered after the Mizo National Front had declared independence and seized control of the Assam Rifles and Indian Army assets. So what did he hope to achieve by recalling this 57-year-old chapter of Indian history?

The reference was clearly meant to remind people in Mizoram and the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur that a Congress government in 1966 had ordered the bombing. Ironically, the BJP government in Manipur has described the Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur as infiltrators from Myanmar; and the ethnic clash in Manipur has driven thousands of Kuki-Zo families to Mizoram.