PM gripped with 'Cong-phobia' so just attacked party, spoke so little on Manipur: Cong

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the remarks of Gogoi, who moved the no-confidence motion, and said he explained "why INDIA parties walked out of Lok Sabha after listening for more than 70 minutes to the prime minister's election sloganeering, abuse of INDIA and obstinate refusal to address the reasons behind the no-confidence motion, especially Manipur".

Gogoi said for two hours, Modi only "defamed" the name of our country.

"Having not answered the three questions that we raised, for denying the representatives of Manipur their right to speak in Parliament, for giving the chief minister of Manipur who has failed the people of Manipur a clean chit, for being silent on wrestlers, for being silent on Chinese intrusion in India, for being silent on inflation and for being silent on remarks of former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and for being silent on issues of national security, the INDIA alliance partners decided to walk out," he said.

He said the BJP wanted to suppress the truth about Manipur and that is why the two BJP MPs from the state were not allowed to speak.

It is clear that they wanted to hide the truth of Manipur, Gogoi alleged.

He said Ravana thought he was very intelligent, but his arrogance brought his downfall. "We have seen that BJP's arrogance and the arrogance of the prime minister and that of Home Minister Amit Shah's, there is fire in Manipur." "That is what the BJP is doing to do, to cover up for their failures in Manipur. And that is why their nationalism is fake nationalism. They are not patriots, they are bent on dividing our country," he said.