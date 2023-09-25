PM finds time to go abroad, but avoids Manipur: Congress

The Congress in Manipur on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit the strife-torn state and restore peace and normalcy at the earliest.

Senior Manipur Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had already visited Manipur on 29-30 June and spoken to a cross-section of people and relief camp inmates, but the prime minister had not found time to visit the state.

“The prime minister visited different states of the country and went abroad frequently, but avoided visiting Manipur despite the ethnic troubles going on for about five months,” Meitei, also an AICC member, told the media.