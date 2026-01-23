Congress accuses PM of distorting history amid Vande Mataram row

The Congress party on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of distorting India’s history and bringing “disrepute” to Rabindranath Tagore during a parliamentary debate on Vande Mataram last month.

In a post on X marking the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh described Modi as “India’s greatest distorter of history” and alleged that the prime minister was selectively suppressing historical facts for political ends.

Ramesh claimed that during the special discussion on the national song in Parliament, attempts were made by the government to misrepresent the origins and evolution of the national anthem, in the process diminishing Tagore’s role.

He said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had played a decisive role in settling the controversy over certain verses of Vande Mataram in 1937, a contribution Modi had “deliberately ignored”. Citing the historian Sugata Bose, Netaji’s grand-nephew, Ramesh noted that Bose had inaugurated the Free India Centre in Berlin in November 1942 and had chosen Jana Gana Mana as the national anthem.

"During the discussion on the national song last month in Parliament which had left the PM and his colleagues badly bruised and exposed, there had been attempts made to distort the history of the national anthem as well - bringing disrepute to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in the process," Ramesh said.