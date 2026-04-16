PM Modi’s ‘problematic’ speech leaves states guessing on delimitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s relatively brief speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday afternoon left several key questions unanswered. Notably, he did not explain why his government did not implement women’s reservation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite the Women’s Reservation Bill being unanimously passed in 2023. Nor did he clarify why the government now appears keen to implement the measure for the 2029 Lok Sabha polls, after removing conditions it had itself introduced in 2023.

Women’s reservation could, after all, be implemented without expanding the size of the Lok Sabha — an option the Opposition has repeatedly suggested in recent days. Reserving one-third of seats for women would necessarily reduce the number available to men, who remain disproportionately represented in Parliament.

Regional parties such as the Trinamool Congress already have around 40 per cent women MPs, demonstrating that greater representation is achievable within the existing strength of the House. Yet neither the BJP nor the prime minister has explained why such an approach is not being considered.

The prime minister’s speech was marked by expansive rhetoric on the role and contribution of women, but devoted little attention to the central issue at hand — the proposed Delimitation Bill. The rationale for increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 seats was not explained, nor was it clarified why this specific number was chosen instead of, for instance, 800 or 750.

Equally unclear is why no corresponding expansion has been proposed for state Assemblies. The Bills also leave the strength of the Rajya Sabha unchanged, without offering a justification.