Political row erupts over plan to fell 32,000 trees for Maharashtra power project
Forest Minister Ganesh Naik says he is reviewing the project to maximise tree preservation
The 3,000 MW Saidongar-I project has drawn criticism over the proposed felling of more than 32,000 trees.
Forest Minister Ganesh Naik says he is examining ways to preserve trees and increase plantation.
Opposition leaders and environmental groups raise concerns over biodiversity, forest loss and local livelihoods.
Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Sunday said he was exploring ways to preserve as many trees as possible and increase compensatory plantation at the proposed site of a hydropower project in Raigad district, amid growing opposition to the planned felling of more than 32,000 trees.
Speaking to reporters, Naik said approval for Torrent Power's 3,000 MW Saidongar-I pumped storage project near the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary in Karjat was granted before he took charge of the Forest Department. He added that he was reviewing the project's details.
"I am looking into how maximum trees can be preserved at the site and how more trees can be planted in their place," he said.
The project, estimated to cost Rs 13,500 crore, has triggered protests over the proposed diversion of forest land and the felling of thousands of trees.
The controversy has intensified debate over the project's environmental impact, even as the state government has defended it as important for clean energy generation and electricity storage.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has backed the project, arguing that pumped storage facilities would help balance fluctuations in solar and wind power generation and meet peak electricity demand. He has dismissed opposition to the project as politically motivated but said the government was willing to consider genuine concerns and better alternatives.
Minister of State for Power Meghana Bordikar has also defended the project, saying it received approval after meeting conditions laid down by the Union Environment and Forest Ministry. Torrent Power has maintained that the project site falls outside the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary and its eco-sensitive zone.
However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar have raised concerns over tree felling, forest diversion and the potential impact on biodiversity and local livelihoods. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has also visited the project area and met residents.
Environmental organisations, including NatConnect Foundation and Vanashakti, have flagged concerns over forest loss, wildlife habitats, water security and the project's ecological impact on the Western Ghats.
Villagers in Saidongar, Pali and other affected areas have also opposed the project, citing fears of losing forest-based livelihoods and grazing land, as well as possible displacement.