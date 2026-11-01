Political row erupts over plan to fell 32,000 trees for Maharashtra power project

The 3,000 MW Saidongar-I project has drawn criticism over the proposed felling of more than 32,000 trees.

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik says he is examining ways to preserve trees and increase plantation.

Opposition leaders and environmental groups raise concerns over biodiversity, forest loss and local livelihoods.

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Sunday said he was exploring ways to preserve as many trees as possible and increase compensatory plantation at the proposed site of a hydropower project in Raigad district, amid growing opposition to the planned felling of more than 32,000 trees.

Speaking to reporters, Naik said approval for Torrent Power's 3,000 MW Saidongar-I pumped storage project near the Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary in Karjat was granted before he took charge of the Forest Department. He added that he was reviewing the project's details.

"I am looking into how maximum trees can be preserved at the site and how more trees can be planted in their place," he said.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 13,500 crore, has triggered protests over the proposed diversion of forest land and the felling of thousands of trees.

The controversy has intensified debate over the project's environmental impact, even as the state government has defended it as important for clean energy generation and electricity storage.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has backed the project, arguing that pumped storage facilities would help balance fluctuations in solar and wind power generation and meet peak electricity demand. He has dismissed opposition to the project as politically motivated but said the government was willing to consider genuine concerns and better alternatives.