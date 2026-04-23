Poll panel orders probe into intimidation claims in Bengal’s Domkal
Claims of intimidation surface in Domkal as polling resumes under heavy security
The Election Commission of India has sought a report from officials following allegations that voters were intimidated and prevented from casting their ballots in parts of Murshidabad district during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday.
Complaints emerged from Domkal, where several residents alleged they were threatened and warned against visiting polling stations. Some voters claimed they were told they could face assault if they attempted to vote, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.
In Raipur village, under the Domkal Assembly constituency, locals said the presence of armed individuals since early morning heightened tensions and discouraged people from stepping out.
Allegations were directed at the ruling Trinamool Congress, though there was no immediate response from the party.
Residents also claimed that security personnel, including local police and central forces, were not visible in the area during the early hours of polling. However, the situation improved later in the day after additional forces were deployed.
Officials said the Election Commission has taken note of the complaints and has asked for a detailed report on the alleged intimidation. Following the deployment of security personnel, voters were escorted to polling stations, and the voting process resumed in a more orderly manner.
Polling is underway across multiple constituencies in the first phase, with authorities maintaining heightened vigilance in sensitive areas.
With PTI inputs
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