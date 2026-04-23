Poll panel orders probe into intimidation claims in Bengal’s Domkal

The Election Commission of India has sought a report from officials following allegations that voters were intimidated and prevented from casting their ballots in parts of Murshidabad district during the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday.

Complaints emerged from Domkal, where several residents alleged they were threatened and warned against visiting polling stations. Some voters claimed they were told they could face assault if they attempted to vote, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.

In Raipur village, under the Domkal Assembly constituency, locals said the presence of armed individuals since early morning heightened tensions and discouraged people from stepping out.