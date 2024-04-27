CPI(M) hijacked poll machinery to bring down turnout in Kerala: Venugopal

A day after polling concluded for the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the Congress on Saturday alleged that voters were harassed and the election machinery hijacked by the state's ruling CPI(M) in order to bring down the turnout percentage.

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said the "hijacking of the election machinery" by the ruling CPI(M) was one of the reasons for the decrease in polling percentage this year compared to the turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The turnout reached 70.22 per cent on Friday, with reports of long queues outside several polling booths across the state. This figure, while healthy enough by itself, was still quite a drop from the turnout of 77.84 per cent for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Venugopal claimed there were glitches in electronic voting machines (EVMs) in three to five per cent of polling booths, which led to long delays in the election process, which in turn caused discomfort to voters who had to stand in long queues for hours in the intense heat. Some of them reportedly even went back home without voting.

One booth agent and as many as eight voters reportedly died, ostensibly owing to the heat, in Palakkad, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kozhikode.