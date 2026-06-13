Pre-dawn police search at Abhishek's Kolkata home sparks fresh political row

In a dramatic pre-dawn operation that sparked a fresh political controversy in West Bengal, police personnel accompanied by Central forces conducted a search at the Kolkata residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday, 13 June in connection with an alleged financial fraud case, officials said.

The operation, led by a team from Salboni police station in Paschim Medinipur and assisted by Kolkata Police personnel, began shortly after 3.00 am and continued for more than four hours, drawing sharp criticism from the erstwhile ruling TMC.

The development prompted TMC supremo and former chief minister Mamata Banerjee to rush to Abhishek Banerjee's Kalighat residence after being informed of the operation.

According to police, officers repeatedly knocked on the doors of the residence but received no response. The TMC, however, alleged that personnel broke open a lock and entered the premises to conduct the search.

Emerging from the residence later, Banerjee accused the police of forcibly entering the house after breaking a lock and searching the entire premises. "They broke the lock and searched the entire house," he told reporters.

The residence, located in Kalighat's Patuapara area, remained under heavy security throughout the operation, with Central forces cordoning off the neighbourhood while personnel from Kalighat and Bhabanipur police stations assisted the search team.

Police said the search was linked to an ongoing investigation into a financial fraud case registered at Salboni Police Station in Paschim Medinipur district, but declined to disclose further details about the allegations or the evidence being sought.