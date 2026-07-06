Prior permission must for RSS route march as long as I'm minister: Priyank

Kharge also said he was still awaiting a response from Bhagwat to his recent letter asking the RSS to register itself, clarify its legal status and disclose its sources of funding, income, expenditure and assets. "It will happen. Why are you in a hurry?" he said. "Whether it is them or me, all of us should abide by the law. I have written a letter; amid the centenary celebrations of the RSS, there may be some delay in responding."

He then broadened his attack, accusing the RSS leadership of commenting on issues ranging from Pakistan to the economy while remaining silent about its own organisation. "I have asked simple questions: why did they not hoist the national flag for 52 years, why does only one community become Sarsanghchalak, why can't women be part of the organisation, and where is the registration?" he said.

Kharge also claimed that questioning the Sangh could invite retaliation from the BJP-led Centre. "I may get a notice from the Ministry of Home Affairs. They may target me, my family and organisations associated with my family. They may bring my brother into it. They may ask who I married, who my children are, or even comment on my complexion. They may issue a prosecution notice. Do I look scared?" he said.

The BJP hit back, accusing the minister of obsessing over the RSS while ignoring governance. BJP MLC N. Ravi Kumar said the "only issue" Kharge appeared to see in Karnataka was the RSS, alleging that the minister had failed to address infrastructure deficiencies, including schools, hostels, roads and public transport in his own constituency of Chittapur.

He also rejected Kharge's allegations, saying the RSS routinely obtains police permission for its events and route marches. "Priyank Kharge must introspect before speaking on RSS, which is an honest and patriotic organisation," Ravi Kumar said.

With PTI inputs