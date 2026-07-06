Prior permission must for RSS route march as long as I'm minister: Priyank
Karnataka home minister says Sangh must seek permission like any other organisation, revives questions over its legal status and funding
Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge on Monday sharpened his attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), declaring that the organisation will have to obtain prior permission for route marches in the state "as long as I'm there", while reviving questions over its legal status, funding and internal functioning.
"If even a small Ganesh pandal requires permission during Ganesh Chaturthi, why shouldn't an organisation that calls itself the world's biggest NGO and receives donations from foreign countries seek permission for mega events?" Kharge asked.
Responding to questions from reporters on whether prior approval from the home department was mandatory for RSS marches, he replied, "As long as I'm there, it is required."
Kharge said the requirement flowed from the state's submissions before Karnataka High Court after the 2025 stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, where the government argued that large public events must follow stricter approval norms.
"Let them seek permission; whether to grant it or not is left to us," he said, adding that the administration would take a call based on the local law-and-order situation.
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He recalled that authorities had faced difficulties last year in Chittapur in Kalaburagi district because the RSS insisted on holding a route march at a specific time, date and route. Kharge also claimed that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had obtained prior permission for a recent event in Bengaluru's Jayanagar. "Last time, RSS had only provided information; this time, they sought permission," he said.
Asked whether an unregistered organisation could organise route marches, the minister said permissions would depend on the nature and scale of the event, but organisers should be prepared to disclose details such as the purpose of the gathering, expected attendance, the origin of participants, vehicle movement and crowd-control arrangements. "Let's make them comply," he said.
Kharge also said he was still awaiting a response from Bhagwat to his recent letter asking the RSS to register itself, clarify its legal status and disclose its sources of funding, income, expenditure and assets. "It will happen. Why are you in a hurry?" he said. "Whether it is them or me, all of us should abide by the law. I have written a letter; amid the centenary celebrations of the RSS, there may be some delay in responding."
He then broadened his attack, accusing the RSS leadership of commenting on issues ranging from Pakistan to the economy while remaining silent about its own organisation. "I have asked simple questions: why did they not hoist the national flag for 52 years, why does only one community become Sarsanghchalak, why can't women be part of the organisation, and where is the registration?" he said.
Kharge also claimed that questioning the Sangh could invite retaliation from the BJP-led Centre. "I may get a notice from the Ministry of Home Affairs. They may target me, my family and organisations associated with my family. They may bring my brother into it. They may ask who I married, who my children are, or even comment on my complexion. They may issue a prosecution notice. Do I look scared?" he said.
The BJP hit back, accusing the minister of obsessing over the RSS while ignoring governance. BJP MLC N. Ravi Kumar said the "only issue" Kharge appeared to see in Karnataka was the RSS, alleging that the minister had failed to address infrastructure deficiencies, including schools, hostels, roads and public transport in his own constituency of Chittapur.
He also rejected Kharge's allegations, saying the RSS routinely obtains police permission for its events and route marches. "Priyank Kharge must introspect before speaking on RSS, which is an honest and patriotic organisation," Ravi Kumar said.
With PTI inputs