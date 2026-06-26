Priyanka Gandhi: Human-wildlife conflict in Kerala needs coordinated effort
Congress MP calls for better-equipped forest department, says consensus among stakeholders is key to finding a lasting solution
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the growing human-wildlife conflict in Kerala is a complex challenge that requires coordinated action by multiple stakeholders, adding that efforts are underway in collaboration with the forest department to address the issue.
Speaking to reporters after flagging off a vehicle for the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Nilambur, the Wayanad MP said resolving the problem would take time but stressed that sustained cooperation was essential.
Describing the issue as one of the region's most pressing concerns, Priyanka said the Forest Department needed greater resources, including drones and other modern equipment, to respond more effectively to incidents involving wild animals.
She said the objective was to build consensus among all stakeholders and implement a series of measures aimed at reducing conflict between humans and wildlife.
According to Priyanka, meaningful progress would depend on coordinated efforts rather than isolated interventions, adding that several initiatives were being planned in consultation with the forest department.
She also expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), now in power in Kerala, would be able to intensify efforts to tackle the issue.
Human-wildlife conflict emerged as a major issue during the recent Kerala assembly election, with repeated incidents of wild animal attacks on people and crop damage reported from several parts of the state.
The UDF had made the issue a key part of its election campaign, promising to work towards a long-term solution if elected to office.
Priyanka is on a three-day visit to her Wayanad parliamentary constituency from 25 to 28 June and is scheduled to participate in several public engagements during the tour.
With PTI inputs