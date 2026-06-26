Priyanka Gandhi: Human-wildlife conflict in Kerala needs coordinated effort

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday said the growing human-wildlife conflict in Kerala is a complex challenge that requires coordinated action by multiple stakeholders, adding that efforts are underway in collaboration with the forest department to address the issue.

Speaking to reporters after flagging off a vehicle for the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) in Nilambur, the Wayanad MP said resolving the problem would take time but stressed that sustained cooperation was essential.

Describing the issue as one of the region's most pressing concerns, Priyanka said the Forest Department needed greater resources, including drones and other modern equipment, to respond more effectively to incidents involving wild animals.

She said the objective was to build consensus among all stakeholders and implement a series of measures aimed at reducing conflict between humans and wildlife.