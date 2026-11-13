Priyanka Gandhi’s visit brings a sweet promise to Sugandhagiri
Agriculture minister accepts Wayanad MP’s proposal to extend tribal livelihood initiative; residents raise land and development concerns
Sugandhagiri will be included in the first phase of the state’s Honey Mission following a suggestion by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Agriculture minister T. Siddique gave the assurance during her interaction with residents of the tribal settlement
Residents also sought land titles, quicker forest clearances for development works and productive use of unused public land
Agriculture minister T. Siddique on Friday assured residents of Sugandhagiri in Wayanad that their settlement would be included in the first phase of the state government’s Honey Mission, accepting a proposal put forward by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
The Wayanad MP suggested extending the initiative to the tribal settlement during a visit to hear residents’ concerns and explore opportunities to improve livelihoods.
Siddique accepted the suggestion and gave the assurance in her presence, drawing applause from those gathered.
The Honey Mission aims to generate employment in tribal areas through training in honey collection and processing, alongside assistance in finding markets for the products. Its proposed introduction in Sugandhagiri is intended to provide residents with additional livelihood opportunities.
The interaction also brought longstanding land and development concerns into focus.
Residents sought land titles for people holding documents supporting their rights to the land. They also called for measures to reduce delays in obtaining Forest Department No Objection Certificates for development projects.
Another demand concerned land earmarked for public purposes that remained unused. Residents urged the authorities to put these sites to use for new development initiatives.
Priyanka arrived at Sugandhagiri Government Lower Primary School on Friday morning, where women welcomed her with traditional tribal dances before the interaction.
Wayanad District Panchayat president Chandrika Krishnan, District Collector V. Chelsasini, Pozhuthana panchayat president Nasser Kathiri, vice-president Sudha Anil and District Congress Committee president T. J. Isaac were among those present.
While the minister committed to including Sugandhagiri in the Honey Mission’s first phase, the supplied account did not specify a launch date or detail decisions on the other demands raised by residents.
With PTI inputs