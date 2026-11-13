Priyanka Gandhi’s visit brings a sweet promise to Sugandhagiri

Sugandhagiri will be included in the first phase of the state’s Honey Mission following a suggestion by Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Agriculture minister T. Siddique gave the assurance during her interaction with residents of the tribal settlement

Residents also sought land titles, quicker forest clearances for development works and productive use of unused public land

Agriculture minister T. Siddique on Friday assured residents of Sugandhagiri in Wayanad that their settlement would be included in the first phase of the state government’s Honey Mission, accepting a proposal put forward by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Wayanad MP suggested extending the initiative to the tribal settlement during a visit to hear residents’ concerns and explore opportunities to improve livelihoods.

Siddique accepted the suggestion and gave the assurance in her presence, drawing applause from those gathered.

The Honey Mission aims to generate employment in tribal areas through training in honey collection and processing, alongside assistance in finding markets for the products. Its proposed introduction in Sugandhagiri is intended to provide residents with additional livelihood opportunities.