Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to resume Wayanad campaign tomorrow

Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will resume her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on 3 November, participating in public and street-corner meetings in the hill constituency alongside her brother, Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the party announced on Friday.

Making her electoral debut, Priyanka will be in Kerala until 7 November, as per the itinerary released by the party. She is scheduled to hold a joint public meeting with Rahul on 3 November at 11.00 am at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady, after which she will conduct separate corner meetings at three additional locations that same day.

In addition to the joint meeting, Rahul will address a public gathering at Areekode at 3.00 pm, according to the campaign itinerary. Priyanka has planned several corner meetings throughout the region, including one at Valad at 1.00 pm, another at Korom at 2.30 pm in the Mananthavady assembly segment, and a meeting at Thariyode in the Kalpetta assembly segment at 4.45 pm.

On 4 November, Priyanka will hold corner meetings at five locations in the Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery assembly segments. Her schedule for 4 November begins with a corner meeting at Kenichira in the Sultan Bathery segment at 10.00 am, followed by another at Pulppally at 11.00 am, and a meeting at Padichira near Mullankolly at 11.50 am.