Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi to resume Wayanad campaign tomorrow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be in Kerala until 7 November, as per the itinerary released by the party
Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will resume her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election on 3 November, participating in public and street-corner meetings in the hill constituency alongside her brother, Lok Sabha leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, the party announced on Friday.
Making her electoral debut, Priyanka will be in Kerala until 7 November, as per the itinerary released by the party. She is scheduled to hold a joint public meeting with Rahul on 3 November at 11.00 am at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady, after which she will conduct separate corner meetings at three additional locations that same day.
In addition to the joint meeting, Rahul will address a public gathering at Areekode at 3.00 pm, according to the campaign itinerary. Priyanka has planned several corner meetings throughout the region, including one at Valad at 1.00 pm, another at Korom at 2.30 pm in the Mananthavady assembly segment, and a meeting at Thariyode in the Kalpetta assembly segment at 4.45 pm.
On 4 November, Priyanka will hold corner meetings at five locations in the Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery assembly segments. Her schedule for 4 November begins with a corner meeting at Kenichira in the Sultan Bathery segment at 10.00 am, followed by another at Pulppally at 11.00 am, and a meeting at Padichira near Mullankolly at 11.50 am.
The day will conclude with corner meetings in Muttil at 2.00 pm and Vythiri at 3.50 pm in the Kalpetta segment. The party indicated that the itinerary for 5, 6, and 7 November would be released later.
Priyanka’s return to the by-election campaign comes amid criticism from rival candidates who suggest she will visit the constituency only briefly, like a seasonal guest. LDF candidate Sathyan Mokeri claimed Priyanka would mirror her brother Rahul's pattern of infrequent visits, while BJP candidate Navya Haridas remarked that Priyanka's roadshow resembled a festival that occurs only once a year.
The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments: Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district, along with Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.
Of these, Wandoor, Kalpetta, and Sulthan Bathery are represented by the Congress, while the Eranad seat is held by P.K. Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a Congress-led UDF (United Democratic Front) ally. Independent Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar, who recently left the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF (Left Democratic Front), has already expressed support for Priyanka.
The by-election for the Wayanad seat became necessary after Rahul Gandhi decided to vacate it following his election win from both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in the general elections earlier this year. Voting in Wayanad is scheduled for 13 November.
Earlier, during a public rally in Wayanad, Priyanka stated, “I understand the responsibility that comes with your love and support. When others turned away, Wayanad stood by my brother, giving him the strength to walk across India for unity and peace. Today, we're fighting together for the values of our Constitution: democracy, equality, and truth.
“Each one of you is an important soldier in this fight. My brother Rahul tells me, both publicly and privately, that he treats you like family and not merely as voters. We are engaged in a significant battle, and he is leading it. Along with me, you too have a responsibility towards our country. If there is a time to stand for truth and democracy, it is now. With your one vote, you can stand up for what is right.”