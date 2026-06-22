Public concerns over liquor policy, mining plans must be addressed: Venugopal

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday said the Kerala government has a responsibility to address public concerns surrounding its decision to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages and its proposals relating to rare earth and critical mineral mining in coastal regions.

Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader said the newly elected United Democratic Front (UDF) government should be given time to govern, even as questions are raised over some of its policy decisions.

"Only a month has passed since the government assumed office. Its work is progressing well and it should be given an opportunity to function," Venugopal said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that concerns had emerged over specific measures announced in the state budget and stressed that the government must respond to them transparently.

"The government has the responsibility to clear such concerns. Policy decisions of the state government will be discussed within the party," he said.

Venugopal declined to join criticism of the government, noting that debate and differing views are natural during the early stages of a new administration. He added that any grievances regarding government decisions would be addressed through internal party discussions.

The Congress leader said the state budget contained several positive and long-awaited measures and highlighted a number of initiatives launched during the government's first month in office.

However, controversy has continued to surround the decision to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages. The proposal has drawn criticism from within the Congress, with senior leader V.M. Sudheeran writing to the chief minister urging the government to withdraw the measure.

The move has also faced opposition from religious and social groups. Archbishop Joseph Pamplany criticised the proposal, arguing that the government should focus on reducing alcohol consumption rather than making alcoholic beverages more accessible.