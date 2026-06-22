Public concerns over liquor policy, mining plans must be addressed: Venugopal
Congress leader says month-old government should be given time but must engage with concerns over controversial policy proposals
Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday said the Kerala government has a responsibility to address public concerns surrounding its decision to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages and its proposals relating to rare earth and critical mineral mining in coastal regions.
Speaking to reporters, the senior Congress leader said the newly elected United Democratic Front (UDF) government should be given time to govern, even as questions are raised over some of its policy decisions.
"Only a month has passed since the government assumed office. Its work is progressing well and it should be given an opportunity to function," Venugopal said.
At the same time, he acknowledged that concerns had emerged over specific measures announced in the state budget and stressed that the government must respond to them transparently.
"The government has the responsibility to clear such concerns. Policy decisions of the state government will be discussed within the party," he said.
Venugopal declined to join criticism of the government, noting that debate and differing views are natural during the early stages of a new administration. He added that any grievances regarding government decisions would be addressed through internal party discussions.
The Congress leader said the state budget contained several positive and long-awaited measures and highlighted a number of initiatives launched during the government's first month in office.
However, controversy has continued to surround the decision to reduce taxes on low-alcohol beverages. The proposal has drawn criticism from within the Congress, with senior leader V.M. Sudheeran writing to the chief minister urging the government to withdraw the measure.
The move has also faced opposition from religious and social groups. Archbishop Joseph Pamplany criticised the proposal, arguing that the government should focus on reducing alcohol consumption rather than making alcoholic beverages more accessible.
A faction led by Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar similarly expressed concern, urging the government not to dilute its earlier position on liquor policy.
The CPI(M) had earlier alleged that the tax reduction was linked to corruption, an accusation rejected by the government.
Venugopal also addressed concerns surrounding the proposed Southern Kerala Economic Corridor, which includes plans for rare earth and critical mineral mining in coastal districts, including Alappuzha, which he represents in the Lok Sabha.
He said both the Congress and the UDF have established policy positions on such issues and emphasised that any project affecting coastal communities must be pursued only after meaningful consultations with stakeholders.
"Even if the government proceeds with good intentions, it has the responsibility to ensure public acceptance," he said, adding that matters affecting coastal regions should be discussed with representatives of the fisheries sector and local communities.
Responding to questions about Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph continuing in the party post after becoming a minister, Venugopal said a decision on the leadership issue would be taken at an appropriate time.
"He joined the Cabinet only a month ago. There will be no issues. Such decisions require time," he said.
The remarks come amid growing political debate over the state's budget proposals, which seek to boost investment and economic activity while balancing concerns over social policy and environmental impacts.
With PTI inputs