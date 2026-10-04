Punjab: AAP MLA flags staff shortage in govt schools his children go to, party suspends him

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday suspended Maur MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana for alleged “anti-party activities”, barely an hour after he released an emotional video alleging that the Punjab government had failed to address teacher shortages in state-run schools, including those attended by his two children.

The suspension order, issued by AAP state general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, said Maiserkhana had been found involved in “anti-party activities and indiscipline” and suspended his primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

Maiserkhana is the only MLA in the 117-member Punjab Assembly whose two children attend government schools, according to an investigation by The Indian Express published in March.

In his video, the first-time MLA said he regretted enrolling his children in government schools, alleging that their “future was at stake” because of a shortage of teachers.

“My children study where the children of 3 crore common Punjabis also study… and that’s why I am speaking today as a father. The future of my children is at stake,” he said.

Maiserkhana alleged that he had repeatedly raised the issue with senior party leaders, including former Delhi education minister and Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia, but his concerns had not been addressed. He also claimed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not meet him.

“I have got tired of saying that please give teachers, please give teachers,” he said, adding that he had told Sisodia that his children studied in government schools where there were not enough teachers.

Questioning the AAP government's claims of an education revolution, Maiserkhana said even the Schools of Eminence established as model institutions lacked adequate teachers.

He said he expected to be denied a ticket for the 2027 Assembly polls but would continue raising issues concerning people.

“If I won’t raise voice, who will? Did I do anything wrong by enrolling my kids in a government school?” he said.

Maiserkhana's son is enrolled in a School of Eminence in Bathinda district, while his daughter attends another state-run primary school.