Punjab Assembly passes confidence motion as Mann asserts AAP’s strength

The Punjab Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a confidence motion moved by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with ruling Aam Aadmi Party legislators reaffirming their loyalty amid recent political turbulence.

The motion was cleared during a special one-day session convened on Labour Day, even as opposition members stayed away from the proceedings. With no dissenting voices in the House, the resolution was adopted in their absence.

Moving the motion, Mann dismissed speculation that his government was under threat following the recent defection of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He said such claims were intended to create confusion among the public.

“There are rumours that our MLAs will switch sides, but these are baseless. The party remains strong and united,” Mann said, asserting that AAP continues to expand its footprint across several states.

The confidence vote comes in the wake of a major setback for AAP at the national level, where seven of its 10 members in the Rajya Sabha recently quit the party and merged with the BJP, citing ideological differences. The development had triggered concerns about possible instability within the party’s Punjab unit.

However, Mann sought to project unity, stating that the party was built through sustained effort and that its legislators “stand like a rock” behind leader Arvind Kejriwal.