Punjab bandh over activist murder disrupts life; markets shut

Punjab bandh disrupts normal life in several districts following the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

Protesters accuse the AAP government of failing to curb drug abuse and demand resignations of senior officials.

Road blockades disrupt bus services, while emergency services remain operational and police maintain heightened security.

Markets and streets wore a deserted look across several parts of Punjab on Thursday, 15 October as shops and private schools remained shut during a statewide bandh called over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa. Protesters blocked roads at several locations, forcing authorities to divert traffic through alternative routes.

Jhota’s family called the ‘Punjab Bandh’ with support from the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP, Akali Dal Waris Punjab De, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, other farmers’ unions and state government employee bodies.

Jhota, known for campaigning against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot dead in broad daylight inside a medical store in a busy Mansa marketplace on Tuesday. The incident occurred while he was hosting a Facebook Live session.

Ashwani Kumar, the store owner who allegedly opened fire on Jhota after he questioned him over the sale of addictive drugs to an elderly man, was taken into custody from Salasar in Rajasthan.