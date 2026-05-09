Punjab will not withdraw anti-sacrilege law, says Bhagwant Mann
Chief Minister says legislation has support of Sikh community worldwide; accuses political opponents of misleading people over provisions
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asserted that the state government would neither withdraw nor dilute the recently enacted anti-sacrilege law, claiming the legislation had received overwhelming support from the Sikh Sangat across the world.
Addressing gatherings during the concluding day of his four-day ‘Shukrana Yatra’, Mann said the Punjab government remained fully committed to protecting the sanctity and respect of Guru Granth Sahib and all religious scriptures.
The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on 13 April and provides for stringent punishment, including life imprisonment, for acts of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib.
Mann said the law was introduced solely to ensure strict punishment for those attempting to hurt religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony in the state.
“The Governor has granted assent to the Act. There is no question of withdrawing or rolling back this law,” the chief minister said.
He claimed the legislation had received strong backing from Sikh communities worldwide and alleged that opposition to the law was being driven by a “particular family”, in an apparent reference to leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal.
“Those claiming that the Panth has rejected this law must explain why millions are supporting it,” Mann said, accusing some political interests of creating confusion around the legislation for narrow political gains.
‘Long-standing public demand’
The chief minister said the anti-sacrilege legislation was enacted after years of public demand and asserted that there could be no compromise on preserving the sanctity of Sikh religious scriptures.
Mann noted that protests demanding a stricter anti-sacrilege law had continued for nearly one-and-a-half years and claimed that several Sikh intellectuals and scholars who are now criticising the legislation had earlier supported stricter legal provisions against sacrilege incidents.
He also referred to a resolution passed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in July 2007, authorising the government to frame legislation for protection and respect of the Guru Granth Sahib.
Questioning the opposition’s change in stand, Mann alleged that some leaders were attempting to create a “parallel authority” while politicising a sensitive religious issue.
‘Historic legislation’
Mann thanked people across Punjab for participating in the ‘Shukrana Yatra’, which began at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib and concluded in Fatehgarh Sahib.
He claimed Punjabis were “extremely happy” with the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026 and alleged that previous governments lacked the political will to enact such legislation.
“Now as this historic Act has been passed, it will put an end to this unpardonable offence because no one will dare indulge in such acts again,” Mann asserted.
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