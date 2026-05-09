Punjab will not withdraw anti-sacrilege law, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday asserted that the state government would neither withdraw nor dilute the recently enacted anti-sacrilege law, claiming the legislation had received overwhelming support from the Sikh Sangat across the world.

Addressing gatherings during the concluding day of his four-day ‘Shukrana Yatra’, Mann said the Punjab government remained fully committed to protecting the sanctity and respect of Guru Granth Sahib and all religious scriptures.

The Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was unanimously passed by the Punjab Assembly on 13 April and provides for stringent punishment, including life imprisonment, for acts of sacrilege involving the Guru Granth Sahib.

Mann said the law was introduced solely to ensure strict punishment for those attempting to hurt religious sentiments and disturb communal harmony in the state.

“The Governor has granted assent to the Act. There is no question of withdrawing or rolling back this law,” the chief minister said.

He claimed the legislation had received strong backing from Sikh communities worldwide and alleged that opposition to the law was being driven by a “particular family”, in an apparent reference to leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal.