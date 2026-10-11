Rahul accuses Modi, Shah of direct assault on youth as protesters breach Delhi barricades

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of targeting the country’s youth and turning Delhi into a “prison”, as protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar continued amid a police crackdown in the national capital.

“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have attacked the youth of this country, turned Delhi into a prison, unleashed BJP gundas on boys and girls,” Gandhi said.

“But no matter what they do, the trap is closing on them,” he added, asserting that the country’s youth and the Opposition would get justice.

Meanwhile, protester Neha Bora said demonstrators had crossed police barricades and reached Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi.

“We have crossed the barricades and reached CP,” Bora said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also criticised the police action against protesters, calling Delhi a “detention state” and alleging that the situation reflected an emergency in the country.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said the protests demanding Kumar’s resignation were not limited to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), but involved people who had faith in democracy.