Rahul calls for stronger support for nurses on last day of campaign
Leader of Opposition flags shortages, says nurses’ voices must guide healthcare priorities
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday called for building a healthcare system that supports and empowers nurses, saying their voices must guide policy priorities as India’s healthcare future depends on it.
In a post on X, Gandhi shared a video of his recent interaction with nurses from Kerala working in Delhi and said the discussion highlighted the “quiet strength” sustaining the healthcare system.
“I recently had the privilege of interacting with a group of nurses from Kerala working here in Delhi. The conversation reminded me of the quiet strength that holds our healthcare system together,” he said.
Highlights Kerala’s social values
Describing nurses as the foundation of healthcare delivery, Gandhi said their dedication and empathy enable families to place trust in medical institutions.
He said nurses from Kerala are widely respected due to values such as hard work, honesty and empathy, which he described as embedded in the state’s social fabric.
“These are not just words. These are values deeply embedded in Kerala’s social fabric,” he said, adding that sustained investments in education, healthcare and human development have shaped generations of professionals.
Raises concerns over shortages
Gandhi also flagged concerns raised by nurses regarding workforce shortages in India’s healthcare system.
According to him, nurses reported that in some government hospitals, around 15 nurses handle more than 100 patients in a ward, which he said is below safe global standards and affects the quality of care.
He further said that improvements in nursing depend on strengthening education systems, noting that overburdened teachers weaken training outcomes.
“We must learn from this and commit to building a healthcare system that supports, respects, and empowers our nurses,” Gandhi said, expressing gratitude for their service and feedback.
The remarks come on the final day of campaigning for the Kerala Assembly elections scheduled for 9 April, with counting set for 4 May.
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